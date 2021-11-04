‘Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Says He Has Aggressive Form of Cancer

The former zookeeper known as Joe Exotic, the star of "Tiger King" who is serving prison time in a murder-for-hire plot, said Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice love," Joseph Maldonado-Passage, wrote in a tweet.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released," he wrote in a letter dated Oct. 27 and addressed to "everyone."

A photo of the letter accompanied the tweet.

