‘Tiger King 2' Is Coming Soon for All You Cool Cats and Kittens

"Tiger King" is ready to claw its way back into your living room.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Netflix announced five documentaries that will soon launch on the streaming platform. This includes--you guessed it--"Tiger King 2," a continuation of the wildly popular project that proved to be purr-fect entertainment for viewers feeling a bit caged inside their homes at the start of the still-ongoing pandemic.

"Tiger King 2" hails from directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who were also behind the first season that launched in March 2020 and was viewed by 64 million households during its first four weeks, according to Netflix. The real-life saga is also the inspiration for Peacock's upcoming scripted miniseries.

The company's announcement did not provide many details, as it teased "more madness and mayhem" but had no specifics about which cast members will be returning. The new season will debut later this year, although an exact premiere date was not announced.

One person who would have to be a given is former zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. Among the recent developments in his life was husband Dillon Passage announcing in March that the couple had split up.

Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

Joe, the self-anointed "Tiger King," has been serving a 22-year prison sentence for two different murder-for-hire plot counts after allegedly attempting to hire two hitmen to try to kill big-cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, in addition to other wildlife violations. Likely to be a storyline in the new batch of episodes was the news in July that a court vacated Joe's 2020 sentence and that the star will be re-sentenced, due to the ruling that the pair of murder-for-hire plot counts should have been grouped as a single conviction.

One person unlikely to appear in the upcoming season is Carole, who competed on "Dancing With the Stars" season 29. In May, she told Page Six she wouldn't be participating in future "Tiger King" episodes.

Additionally, Erik Cowie, a zookeeper featured on the original show, was found dead at a New York City residence earlier this month at the age of 52.

Netflix also announced four new true-crime documentary projects set to premiere in 2022. These include "The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman," "The Tinder Swindler," "Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" and "Bad Vegan," and more information about them can be seen here.