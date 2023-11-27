Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' concert film will be available to stream. Here's when and where

Could demand for Taylor Swift get any higher? Fans are seeking out the Grammy award-winning singer beyond her record-breaking "Eras Tour," including at football games, wedding rehearsal dinners and now, movie theaters. Soon, Swifties will be able to watch their favorite singer from the comfort of their own homes.

On Nov. 27, Swift announced an extended version of her successful "Eras Tour" film will be available to rent exclusively on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada. Fans can rent the movie, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV, according to a press release.

(Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The movie will be released on digital Dec. 13, which as Swifties know, of course, is the singer's birthday. And as a gift to Swifties, the film will feature three bonus songs: “Long Live,” “The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of the movie noticed a few of their favorite songs did not make the cut in theaters, including the aforementioned three songs and “No Body, No Crime” and “Cardigan.” A TODAY staffer who attended the premiere noted "Long Live" was featured during the credits.

If you're wondering how much it will cost to rent the "Eras Tour" movie, it will come as no surprise that the price is $19.89, "honoring the legendary artist’s birth year and the title of her Grammy Award-winning album '1989,'" according to the press release.

Swift rereleased "1989" on Oct. 27 and beat her own Spotify record for most single-day streams for an artist.

Streaming for the film in additional countries will soon be announced.

The singer also shared the exciting news on Instagram.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote.

After announcing over the summer that she would be bringing her “Eras Tour” performance to the big screen, Swift added additional showings in the U.S. and Canada for Oct. 12, one day ahead of the film’s premiere, due to “unprecedented demand.”

“I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” she continued.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film hit the big screen in more than 100 countries on Oct. 13, and fans who couldn’t snag a ticket to the tour now have a chance to watch the singer’s career-spanning performance in movie theaters across the globe.

Swift announced the "Eras Tour" concert film in August, and less than a month later, AMC said it took less than 24 hours for her film to shatter the company's U.S. record for highest ticket-sales revenue in a single day.

“With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film,” AMC said in a Sept. 26 press release.

Will fans be able to stream 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour'?

Yes, Swifties will be able to rent the film from home starting on the singer's birthday, Dec. 13.

Fans will be able to find the "Eras Tour" movie on digital platforms with rentals available like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV, according to a press release.

The movie will cost $19.89 to rent (suggested prices may vary by retailer), a nod to Swift's wildly successful album "1989."

For those interested in seeing the film in theaters, the “Eras Tour” concert film will be showing in more than 4,000 theaters across North America.

It's also set to play in every Odeon Cinemas location in Europe, as well as other theaters across 100 countries worldwide, according to AMC.

Adult tickets will also be priced at $19.89 in the U.S., in a cheeky reference to the artist's latest rerecorded album, which dropped Oct. 27, while child and senior tickets are $13.13, referencing Swift’s famous lucky number of 13.

The concert film won't be the last chance for Swifties to see the "Eras Tour" in real life either: Swift began the international leg of the tour in November, with live performances in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through August 2024.

The singer also added additional U.S. and Canadian dates in late 2024.

