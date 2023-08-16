TV

Stevie Nicks says she felt ‘like a ghost' watching ‘Daisy Jones & the Six'

The author of "Daisy Jones & the Six" has said Fleetwood Mac served as an inspiration for the band in the book

By Anna Kaplan | TODAY

Nearly five months after the release of "Daisy Jones and the Six," Stevie Nicks shared her stamp of approval.

The singer, who served loosely as the inspiration for the Amazon Prime show about the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s band, said she had just finished watching the series for a second time.

"In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story," Nicks said in an Instagram post, referring to Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley who plays the titular role in the show.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Nicks seemingly shared her thoughts on a potential second season: "Hopefully it will continue..."

Keough posted a slew of emojis in the comments of Nicks' post, along with other cast members like Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone.

"blessings," commented Sam Claflin, who played Billy Dunne in the show.

Entertainment News

Barbie 2 hours ago

‘Barbie' star Margot Robbie has made $50 million from success of $1 billion film: report

sag-aftra strike 5 hours ago

Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA's ‘interim agreements'

Fans also shared in the excitement in the comments.

"stevie approving of daisy jones has made my year," one commenter wrote.

"the ultimate stamp of approval," another person said.

One user put it plainly: "If Stevie Nicks says to continue Daisy Jones & The Six, there is no choice BUT to continue Daisy Jones & The Six."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

TVMusic & Musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us