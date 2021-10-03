‘SNL' Kicks Off New Season With New Cast Member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden.

Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.

In the cold open, as in real life, Biden struggled with his infrastructure and social spending proposals because of disagreements from members of his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffatt), Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong) and Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant) and Reps. Ilhan Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor).

