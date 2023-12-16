‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' stars reunite at ‘Barbie' event

"Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel reunited with America Ferrera Dec. 15 in New York City, where they watched her take part in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event for "Barbie".

Ferrera, who plays Mattel employee Gloria in the movie, later shared a video of herself and her Sisterhood film series costars taking selfies and other photos together, set to audio from the titular scene from the 2005 film.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera wrote on Instagram Dec. 16. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."

Ferrera wore a white wrap dress to the event, while Lively sported a sleeveless, short hot pink ruffled dress, while Tamblyn arrived in a pastel pink pantsuit and Bledel was dressed in a black peplum jacket over a rose knee-length dress.

While the actresses have occasionally met up over the years since the release of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" in 2008, this marks the first full public cast reunion with all four since they all attended the New York City premiere and after-party for the movie "Paint it Black", Tamblyn's directorial debut, in 2017.

For years, many fans of the Sisterhood films have been hoping for a third Sisterhood film. According to Tamblyn, making another sequel is "very complicated for a lot of reasons."

"Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it's hard," said Tamblyn who shares daughter Marlow, 6, with husband David Cross.

She continued, "I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again. I mean, that's, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"

Ferrera announced, to the "sisterhood" , later that evening that she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.