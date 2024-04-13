Music & Musicians

Shakira makes surprise appearance during DJ Bizarrap's set

"La Loba" made to Coachella 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

Sharika at Coachella 2024
Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira made an entrance like no other on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During the set of DJ's Bizarrap, the singer surprisingly appeared on an elevated platform behind the DJ decks, driving fans insane.

Shakira was rocking a crocheted fiery yellow-red color dress and some aviator sunglasses as she danced across the stage.

The Colombian singer joined forces with DJ Bizarrap as the duo sang their hits “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Session #53.” 

@billboard

@Shakira joined @bzrp on Coachella’s Sahara Stage for a surprise performance of their “Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration. 🤩 #shakira #livemusic #liveperformance #shakirashakira #bizarrap #surprise #surpriseperformance #saharastage #coachella2024 #volume53 #shakiramusic

♬ original sound - billboard

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist took the opportunity to announce her 2024 World Tour "Las Mujeres ya no Lloran" for later this year.

Entertainment News

Over 100,000 fans are expected at the first weekend of Coachella.

Pop superstar Shakira was honored by her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Wednesday with a 21-foot bronze statue.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
