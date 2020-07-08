‘Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her Divorce From Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause is no stranger to the headlines. She has been in the press over the last year because of her recent divorce from 'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley. And we're going to see it all play out on this upcoming season of the Netflix hit series 'Selling Sunset'.

"It's an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you. So I just hope that people, you know, are gentle when they watch this."

The reality tv star also went on telling Derek Zagami "You know, we're real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it's going to be hard for me to watch it myself." said Stause

'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause answers a Rapid Fire Question about dating on 'RealiTea With Derek Z' where she said "there is an easy one Brad Pitt"

'Selling Sunset' Season 3 will be released on Netflix August 7, 2020.