Selena Gomez reveals she broke her hand

Selena Gomez is on the mend.

Amid the release of her new song "Single Soon," the "Wolves" singer recently shared she underwent a medical procedure after injuring her hand.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Gomez commented underneath a fan's post on Aug. 26. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Gomez—who shared her lupus diagnosis in 2014—didn't give further details of the injury.

Despite the incident, she has indeed been celebrating "Single Soon" on social media—marking her return to music nearly a year after releasing track "My Mind & Me" from her documentary of the same name.

"Thank you guys for all the love on 'Single Soon'!!!" the actress captioned a black-and-white image of herself dancing. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"

The 31-year-old first teased the song on Aug. 17, noting that it's just a taste of what's to come ahead of her upcoming album.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote alongside multi-colored photos of herself in the back of a car. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

Produced by Gomez's previous collaborators benny blanco and Cashmere Cat, "Single Soon" starts with a voicemail from her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. "Hi!" she says. "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all."

And many members of Gomez's inner circle can't get enough of the track, including Taylor Swift.

"When ur bestie is the bestest," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 26. "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."