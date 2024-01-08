Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift rumors of gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globes Award

Originally appeared on E! Online

It looks like this time, there were only rumors in the building.

After a video shared to social media saw Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller chatting animatedly at the 2024 Golden Globes, internet sleuths used lip reading and close listening to put together a theory that suggested the trio were discussing Kylie Jenner allegedly denying Gomez's request for a photo with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. But as any "Wizards of Waverly Place" fan knows, everything is not always as it seems...and that is exactly the case with this Golden Globes moment.

"It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo," a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News on Jan. 8. "She never saw them."

E! News also reached out to Gomez's publicist for comment but did not hear back.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet are packing on the PDA! The pair attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards together and definitely had the look of love as they sat at their table inside the event together. The couple gazed into each other’s eyes and the Kylie Cosmetics founder played with his necklace. In a sweet moment, the “Wonka” star gave her a quick smooch that was caught on camera.

But despite any rumors that may have arose from the evening, all parties seemed to enjoy the night. For their part, Chalamet and Jenner were seen cozying up to each other for much of the ceremony, while Swift—whose "Eras Tour" movie was up for an award—enjoyed cheering on her many celeb pals.

And despite not walking away with a Golden Globe award—Ayo Edibiri ultimately won the Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy Series category—Gomez made it clear she still had a winning evening.

After the ceremony ended, she shared a picture to her Instagram Story of herself and boyfriend Benny Blanco locking lips, captioning the moment, "I won."