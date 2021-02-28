See Every Star Up for Their First Trophy at the 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes are finally becoming a reality this Sunday, and dozens of stars—up-and-coming actors and Hollywood icons alike—are set to celebrate their first-ever nods.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson unveiled the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and among the wide array of television and film actors competing for their first statuette are Catherine O'Hara, Jason Sudeikis, Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., and most notably, the late Chadwick Boseman.

The famed actor, who passed away in August of last year after battling colon cancer, is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his final screen performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Once again, "Schitt's Creek" won big: O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy all received their first nods. They're competing in their respective comedy categories, along with other hopefuls Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant") and Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist").

Keep scrolling to find out more about these nominees and discover the additional stars up for their first-ever Golden Globes.

Chadwick Boseman

The late star is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his role in the 1920s-set "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Anya Taylor-Joy

Checkmate! The onscreen chess prodigy is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The Queen's Gambit," and Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her work in "Emma."

Amanda Seyfried

The "Mank" star is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Catherine O'Hara

Finally! The famed star scored a nomination in the Best Actress in a Television (Comedy) category for her role as Moira in "Schitt's Creek."

Eugene Levy

Like his Schitt's Creek co-star, this actor's nomination is long overdue. He's up for Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy).

Dan Levy

The "Schitt's Creek" star is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Annie Murphy

Another "Schitt's Creek" star! She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Elle Fanning

She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her role in "The Great."

Jason Sudeikis

He's nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category for his role in "Ted Lasso."

H.E.R.

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" earned H.E.R. a nod in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

He's up for two Golden Globes: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and Best Original Song (Motion Picture). Both are for his work in "One Night in Miami."

James Corden

He's competing in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for his role in Ryan Murphy's "The Prom."

Andra Day

The singer-songwriter-actress extraordinaire is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for her work in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

John Boyega

The "Small Axe" star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Vanessa Kirby

The "Pieces of a Woman" star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Emma Corrin

Her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in "The Crown's" fourth season earned her a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) category.

Josh O'Connor

He scored a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) category for his portrayal of Prince Charles in "The Crown."

Jane Levy

The "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).

Emerald Fennell

The director, writer and producer of one of this year's most talked-about films, "Promising Young Woman," is nominated for Best Director (Motion Picture).

Tahar Rahim

He's competing in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for his role in "The Mauritanian."

Chloé Zhao

"Nomadland" scored her nominations in two Motion Picture categories: Best Director and Best Screenwriter.

Nicholas Hoult

"The Great" star is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category.

Maria Bakalova

She's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her work in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

Shira Haas

The "Unorthodox" actress is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

See the complete list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees here.