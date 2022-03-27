Oscars 2022

Schumer, Sykes and Hall Open Oscars With Jabs at Pay Equity, ‘House of Gucci' — And Golden Globes

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyoncé filmed in Compton.

Oscars 2022 2 hours ago

Oscars 2022: Here's Who Took Home an Award (Updating Live)

Breaking News: Business 3 hours ago

Oscars Updates: Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose Make History in the Supporting Acting Categories

“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.

“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.

They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”

For full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards, click here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oscars 2022Academy AwardsAmy SchumerRegina HallWanda Sykes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us