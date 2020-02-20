Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Plans Revealed

New details are emerging about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans.

At the start of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're taking a step back from royal duties. In Harry and Meghan's statement to the public, published on Jan. 8, the couple shared that they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America. The duo also noted that they're working to become "financially independent."

Just over a week later, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for Harry and Meghan's exit. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie will "always be much loved members of my family."

In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Harry and Meghan are "required to step back" from royal duties, including official military appointments. The couple will also no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Reunite With Royal Family

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the statement noted. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

The statement from Buckingham Palace also shared that this new model will "take effect in the Spring of 2020."

Now, a spokeswoman for the Prince and Meghan has confirmed that these changes will officially begin on March 31 and the couple will announce details of their new non-profit organization later in the year. Harry is also said to be retaining the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

Harry and Meghan will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles, the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Harry remains sixth in line to the throne and the Sussexes' status in the order of precedence is unchanged. And as for Harry and Meghan's use of the word royal, such as their "Sussex Royal" branding, it is being reviewed.

Harry and Meghan's upcoming appearances have also been revealed, starting in late February when Harry is set to attend an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi on Feb. 28. On March 5, Meghan and Harry will be in London to attend the Endeavour Fund awards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

On March 9, Meghan and Harry will join their family members at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Harry is also expected to be in attendance at the London Marathon in April and the Invictus Games in May.

More details are expected to come as we get close to those dates.

