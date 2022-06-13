Post Malone Welcomes a Baby Girl and Reveals He's Engaged

Post Malone officially has a few reasons to hear congratulations.

The 26-year-old rapper revealed he's engaged and that his fiancée has given birth to their first child.

Malone shared the news of his daughter's arrival during his June 13 appearance on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show."

The "Circles" rapper recalled to Stern, before leaving his home to head to the studio recently, he "kissed" his "baby girl," which prompted the radio host to confirm his first child's arrival.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Howard asked Malone, adding that the rapper "keeps all that quiet," to which Malone confirmed, responding that he wants those closest to him to make their "own decisions" regarding any announcements. But nevertheless, it sounds like he's excited and ready to share his happy news with the world.

The Grammy-nominated artist did not confirm exactly when they welcomed their first child, or the exact day he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. Over the course of his career, Malone has not shared his fiancée's identity and has kept their romance out of the public eye.

The two major developments in Malone's personal life come a little more than just four weeks after his rep confirmed to E! News that he and his fianceé were expecting.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement in May. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

At the time, sources told TMZ that the couple celebrated their pregnancy announcement with close family and friends.

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Malone also expressed that he was absolutely "pumped," adding that he couldn't wait to be a "hot dad." As the rapper also revealed, he's been waiting for this moment ever since he was a child himself. "I was like four or five and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere," he told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music 1 interview in June. "It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere."