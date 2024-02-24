Pedro Pascal admits he's ‘a little drunk' and ‘making a fool of myself' during SAG Awards speech

The party started a little early for Pedro Pascal Saturday night.

Walking on stage in a white shirt with the top few buttons undone, "The Last of Us" actor, who had just won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards, admitted he did not expect to win and that he was "a little drunk."

"This is a wrong for a number of reasons," Pascal said when he took the stage. "I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk."

Pascal said, alluding to "Succession," which has dominated the TV awards season and had three actors nominated in the same category.

Pascal then got emotional as he thanked HBO, the network that airs "The Last of Us."

"Jeez, Louise. I'm making a fool of myself," Pascal then said. "But thank you so much for this!"

Later in the speech, the actor thanked all the other nominees, and said that he "can't remember" any of their names right now.

Pascal thanked a few more people before leaving the stage, saying, "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

After his speech, the actor had a chance to do an interview with Netflix's Tan France backstage, which aired during the Awards show.

"The Mandalorian" actor was asked about his speech, and he said, "I don't remember, but I was very surprised."

The SAG award was Pascal's first win for his role in "The Last of Us," but he was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his leading role in the hit post-apocalyptic show.

At the Golden Globes, Pascal lost to fellow nominee, "Succession" star Kieran Culkin, who said jokingly during his speech that Pascal could "suck it."

Pedro Pascal is hilariously firing back at Kieran Culkin all in good fun! The actor, 48, took the stage at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 to present the award for Best Supporting Actor In a Drama Series, and he started by addressing his arm being in a sling throughout award season.

Pascal, who presented an award during this year's Emmys, returned the favor by taking a swing at his frenemy.

"Before we get into the nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me," Pascal said. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm; it's actually my shoulder."

He continued: "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me."

Backstage, Pascal was asked about Culkin, who was also nominated for the same SAG award.

"I'm going to make out with Kieran, that will be my revenge," Pascal said.