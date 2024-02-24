SAG Awards 2024 winners: See the complete list

Originally appeared on E! Online

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?

No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event — which steamed live Netflix — honored the best in TV and film.

Several films and shows scored numerous nominations, including "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Succession."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

SAG Awards 2024: Stars React to Their Nominations

Other winners the star-studded evening? "Devil Wears Prada" fans, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunited on stage 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean.

Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand gave an inspiring speech after she received the Life Achievement Award, which was presented by Jennifer Aniston.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? We'll update the list below as the awards are handed out:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Halle Bailey is loving new motherhood! The "Little Mermaid" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2024 SAG Awards how her infant son, Halo, has reached an adorable new milestone.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards and she shared about how excited she was to be at the event.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are still as tight as ever! At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Glen spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall where he dished on his relationship with "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney when asked if the two would team up again.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

SAG Life Achievement Award

Recipient: Barbra Streisand

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

WINNER: Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning, Part I

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Mandalorian