SAG Awards 2024 winners: See the complete list

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is finally here. So, who scored a win Saturday night? Find out here with the full list of winners.

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?

No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event — which steamed live Netflix — honored the best in TV and film.

Several films and shows scored numerous nominations, including "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Succession."

Other winners the star-studded evening? "Devil Wears Prada" fans, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunited on stage 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean.

Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand gave an inspiring speech after she received the Life Achievement Award, which was presented by Jennifer Aniston.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? We'll update the list below as the awards are handed out:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

SAG Life Achievement Award
Recipient: Barbra Streisand

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning, Part I

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ashoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

