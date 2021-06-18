Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Keeps His Memory Alive by Attending ‘F9' Premiere

Meadow Walker is showing her support for her late father's beloved franchise.

The 22-year-old model walked the red carpet at the "F9" movie premiere on Friday, June 18, more than seven years after her father, Paul Walker, died in a car accident at age 40. At the time, his film family halted production on "Furious 7" for about five months to mourn their co-star.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Meadow, who is also star Vin Diesel's goddaughter, walked the latest "Fast &Furious" red carpet in a sleek cutout gown by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a bow detail and Tiffany &Co. bling.

Keeping her dark hair in a bob, the influencer gave a first look at her outfit on Instagram, writing, "let's go," before heading to the glitzy event in Hollywood.

She and Paul's brother, Cody, were "constantly" on the set of "F9" to ensure that Paul's "legacy can be incorporated," Ludacris told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham earlier this week. In fact, Cody and brother Caleb acted as body doubles on set.

The Fast &Furious Cast Through the Years

Meadow has continued to keep his legacy alive through the Paul Walker Foundation and on social media as well. On the anniversary of his passing last year, she wrote, "A silly day to remember in sadness," adding, "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud &I napping."

She's previously attended the world premiere of "Fast &Furious: Spy Racers" in 2019, taking her seat in the theater next to Vin and his daughter Similce. (Vin recruited the now-13-year-old to voice Sissy Benson in the animated series.)

Naturally, fans have been wondering if Meadow will follow in her father's footsteps and appear in the 10th "Fast &Furious" film.

Speaking on E!'s Daily Pop this week, Vin was tight-lipped but didn't give a definitive "no" answer. "I would not count anything out," he carefully said. "Let me just--without giving you all of the secrets of 'Fast 10.' Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor also reflected on the loss of his longtime friend, Paul Walker. "When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming "Furious 7" for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin shared on Daily Pop. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."

Director Justin Lin noted at Friday's premiere that he always wants to ensure that Paul's memory is honored onscreen.

It's been 20 years since the first film, "The Fast and the Furious," debuted.

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the F9 premiere by clicking here.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)