Nicole Kidman's AMC ad parodied in ‘Saw X' horror movie promotion

No, that was not Nicole Kidman with red spirals painted onto protruding cheeks. As if that wasn't already clear.

Taking the place of the Oscar winner in a promotional parody of her AMC Theaters advertisement for the upcoming release of “Saw X” was Billy, the ventriloquist puppet used by serial torturer Jigsaw in the horror movie franchise.

"You know that indescribable feeling you get when the lights begin to dim in the theater?" Jigsaw says, stealing Kidman's line in his distinctive tone, as Billy pedals his trademark tricycle to a seat in the darkened Lionsgate theater while iconic scenes from the series play on the screen.

"We come to this place for a reawakening," Jigsaw says. "We come to the theaters to scream, to beg, to play."

The original ad featuring Kidman entering an AMC theater, which debuted in September of 2021, plays on screen at the chain prior to coming attractions.

The social-media crossover video between Kidman's highly-memeable ad and the popular trap-happy movie series comes roughly two weeks ahead of the latest installment in the Saw franchise. “Saw X“ features Tobin Bell reprising his role as Jigsaw, with the movie set in Mexico between the events of “Saw I” and “Saw II.”

It hits theaters on Sept. 29.

And what better way to get people to the theater than by parodying Kidman talking about the power and majesty of the theater itself?

The video uses some of Kidman’s lines word for word but puts a Saw-reference twist on others, including the one in which she says, "somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

Kind of a different kind of pain in Saw...

"Somehow," Jigsaw says, "self-amputation feels good in a place like this."