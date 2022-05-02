Met Gala Proposal: Watch an NYC Official Say ‘Yes' on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala’s iconic red carpet isn’t only about fashion, but it’s also a conduit for love.

New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo became engaged on the Met Gala’s star-studded red carpet Monday evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Cumbo, along with everyone else in the celeb-packed crowd, was surprised when her now-finance got on one knee and popped the question.

The heart-warming moment was captured live on camera as a shocked and teary-eyed Cumbo kissed and hugged her fiancé on the red carpet. The crowd was heard cheering in the video as Cumbo answered “yes.”

After the tears stopped, Cumbo told cameras that the couple had been together for eight years and share a 5-year-old son.

"This is the best day ever," Cumbo said.

“On our way to mashup the @metgalaofficial BK and SI style!” Cumbo wrote in an Instagram post shared just before they arrived at the gala.

Little did Cumbo know, she was moments away from the surprise of a lifetime.

Cumbo, who previously worked as an intern for the Met when she was 15 years old, was recently appointed commissioner for the Department of Cultural Affairs by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.