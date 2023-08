Someone left a car at a Mass. drive-in theater

People leave plenty of things behind at the movies — their phone, a jacket, maybe keys that fell out of a pocket — but here's a new one: their car.

Someone left behind a car at a Massachusetts driver-in movie theater over the weekend. The Mendon Twin Drive-In said on its Facebook page, noting it was the first time that had ever happened to them.

"If you are missing a 2020 White Toyota Camry, please give us a call. This is our first car at lost and found ever," Sunday's post read.

The car had been at Screen 2, which was showing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Haunted Mansion" on Saturday night, according to the theater's schedule.

There was no immediate indication on why the car was left at the theater. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Mendon Twin for an update on the car.