Madonna Cancels Final ‘Madame X’ Show Because of ‘Indescribable Pain’

Madonna said that, though she considers herself a "warrior" who never quits, she had to "listen to her body and accept that my pain is a warning"

The "queen of pop" said she decided to end the North American run of her "Madame X" tour a day early because of "indescribable pain," NBC News reports.

"As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami, I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which have been indescribable for the past few days," Madonna explained in an Instagram post Tuesday. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show."

I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.............. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go........... It’s a Long Road..........Lord Have Mercy🙏🏼. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️🎄 #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt

She added that though she considers herself a "warrior" who never quits, this time she had to "listen to her body and accept that my pain is a warning."

After canceling her Sunday show in Miami, Madonna said she consulted with doctors and underwent several tests, including scans, ultrasounds and X-rays. According to the "I Rise" singer, the doctors instructed her that if she is to continue her tour, she must rest as much as possible.

