Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett in Moving 2022 Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga's 2022 Grammys performance was a bittersweet one.

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. And let's just say, the show-stopping number deserved all the applause.

Following an introduction from Tony Bennett, the "House of Gucci" actress took to the stage to perform "Love For Sale" and "Do I Love You" in a gorgeous powder blue gown. As she sang, photos of her and Bennett played in the background, bringing Gaga to tears as she finished her performance. She looked into the camera, saying, "I love you, Tony."

Gaga is one of many artists to perform at the 2022 Grammys. Aymée Nuviola, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, J Balvin, John Legend, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were just a few of the other musicians on the star-studded roster.

It was a big night for Mother Monster. In addition to performing, she took home with Bennett the awards for the best traditional pop vocal album and best engineered album, non-classical for "Love for Sale." The achievement makes the 95-year-old artist the second-oldest Grammy winner — and he was also nominated in four other categories with her.

Their rendition of "I Get a Kick Out of You" was up for record of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best music video while "Love for Sale" was in the running for album of the year along with Jon Batiste's "We Are," Justin Bieber's "Justice," Doja Cat's "Planet Her," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," H.E.R.'s "Back of My Mind," Lil Nas X's "Montero," Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," Taylor Swift's "Evermore" and Kanye West's "Donda." Gaga and Bennett already had 12 and 18 Grammys respectively before tonight's award show.

The singers have collaborated several times over the years. Gaga appeared on Bennett's 2011 album "Duets II" and they released their joint album "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014, both of which were Grammy winners. In August 2021, Gaga and Bennett hosted two performances at New York's Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his 95th birthday. The shows aired on CBS as part of a special called "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga."

Bennett is battling Alzheimer's disease, and Gaga has expressed her admiration for his strength. "It's hard to watch somebody change," she said during an October interview with "60 Minutes."

"I think what's been beautiful about this and what's been challenging is to see how it affects him in some ways but to see how it doesn't affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent."

Though Bennett was unable to join Gaga for the performance, his son, Dae, accepted the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.

