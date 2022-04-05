Lady Gaga Had the Perfect Response to Fan Saying They ‘Miss' the Old Gaga

Lady Gaga responded to a fan in the comment section of a recent post who said they "miss" the old Gaga from her "Fame Monster" era, assuring them that nothing has changed.

In the post commemorating the star's first Grammy win in 2010, the fan wrote in the comments, "I miss the person in the picture so much."

Gaga responded to the fan's comment, writing, "I'm still here. see you at #TheChromaticaBall."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The black and white IG photo showed Gaga in a white robe, happy crying after her Grammy win for "Poker Face" in the Best Dance Recording category. She captioned the photo, "Me after the first Grammy I ever won. Still hits my heart like that."

Gaga's simple, yet effective reply had fans flooding the comments as one wrote, "omg!!!!!!!!!!!!! i literally gasped and screamed at this response queen." Not to mention, her response also gave the Grammy-winning artist another opportunity to plug her upcoming tour The Chromatica Ball which kicks off in Germany on July 17.

Gaga initially shared the emotional post after winning her 13th Grammy award for her album with Tony Bennett, "Love for Sale," at the 2022 ceremony on April 3. She shared a photo of herself with her new golden gramophone in her hands, writing, "I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for 'Just Dance,'"

She later corrected herself, saying, "it was for 'Poker Face' not 'Just Dance.'"

"Tony and I are so grateful for this honor," she continued. "I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry. Congratulations to everyone for all the awards, performances, and for your devotion to music. And thank you for that standing ovation! You truly lifted my spirits on a night where I truly missed my friend--he would have been so happy that in 2022 everyone stood up for Jazz!"