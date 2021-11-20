Here Are the Scheduled Performances, and Every Nominee, for Sunday Night's AMAs

The AMAs are Sunday night, and while there's a full slate of performers scheduled for the awards show, that list has undergone a last-minute change.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was scheduled to perform at Sunday night's 2021 American Music Awards, announced Saturday that she was dropping out due to a personal matter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," she tweeted. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon."

Performers still scheduled to appear on the show include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, rapper Tyler The Creator, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Italian rock band Maneskin, Silk Sonic and country music stars Mickey Guyton and Walker Hayes.

Rodrigo has a leading seven nominations, including nods for artist and best new artist of the year in the fan-voted competition.

Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned six nominations, including artist of the year, favorite music video and favorite pop song.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon earned five AMA nominations each. Bad Bunny's nominations include favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album. Doja Cat, the 2020 winner of the best new artist award, is nominated for favorite R&B artist and favorite R&B album. Giveon, a first-time nominee, is up for best new artist, favorite male R&B artist and collaboration of the year.

Also nominated for artist of the year were Arianna Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift. Swift is the record-holder for most artist of the year awards with six, and she holds the record for most AMAs with 32.

Country singer Morgan Wallen was nominated for a pair of AMAs in the country music categories, but he will not be permitted to take part in the ceremony in any way due to continued concerns over racially insensitive remarks he made that were caught on video. AMA producers noted that the show's nominations are based on charting, and are not made by any type of nominating committee.

New categories this year are favorite trending song, with nominations from TikTok; favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group.

The 2021 American Music Awards will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show will be aired on ABC at 8 p.m. Sunday and stream the following day on Hulu.

Five-time AMA winner and celebrated rapper Cardi B will make her hosting debut. She is the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice at the AMAs and performed "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny in 2018.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Previous hosts have included Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DAKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks "Buss I"

Maneskin "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B "Up"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande "Positions"

Dua Lipa "Future Nostalgia"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Taylor Swift "evermore"

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS "Butter"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Gabby Barrett "Goldmine"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Luke Bryan "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"

Megan Thee Stallion "Good News"

Pop Smoke "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

Rod Wave "SoulFly"

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhene Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat "Planet Her''

Giveon "When It's All Said And Done ... Take Time''

H.E.R. "Back of My Mind''

Jazmine Sullivan "Heaux Tales''

Queen Naija "missunderstood''

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy''

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary''

H.E.R. "Damage''

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings''

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALIA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny "EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO''

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)''

KAROL G "KG0516''

Maluma "PAPI JUANCHO''

Rauw Alejandro "Afrodisiaco''

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DAKITI''

Bad Bunny x ROSALIA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE''

Farruko "Pepas''

Kali Uchis "telepatia''

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawai (Remix)''

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Getty Images

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST