Gisele Bündchen is seeing red—on the latest cover of Vogue Italia, that is.

The supermodel was transformed into a redhead with pencil thin brows for the front of the fashion publication's March 2023 issue, unveiled on Feb. 22. Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the striking portrait showed Bündchen—whose crimson locks were styled in a slicked-back 'do—clad in a scarlet Valentino gown featuring sheer batwing sleeves.

Her dramatic look was capped off with a bright red lip, smokey eyeshadow and a ruby manicure. As for accessories, the 42-year-old rocked a chunky silver cuff bracelet and large drop earrings.

"Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here," read the issue's description translated from Italian. "From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red."

The magazine cover is Bündchen's first since finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady in October 2022. The former couple share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, while Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen said in a statement at the time. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Though Bündchen had admittedly "grown apart" from the athlete, the runway star noted she was still "blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Likewise, Brady expressed nothing but "gratitude for the time we spent together" when confirming news of their split.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he said in a statement in October. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

And when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired from professional football earlier this month, Bündchen echoed the same sentiments. As she commented on the 45-year-old's announcement video on Instagram, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."