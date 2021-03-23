entertainment news

Veteran Actor George Segal Dies at 87

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife said in a statement.

By Heather Navarro

Veteran actor George Segal, an Oscar nominee known for his roles in "The Goldbergs," "Look Who's Talking," and "Just Shoot Me!" has died at age 87, his family said Tuesday.

Segal's wife Sonia confirmed his death.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said in a statement.

Entertainment News

Joanna Gaines 3 hours ago

Joanna Gaines Reflects on Korean Heritage Amid Surge in Anti-Asian Hate Incidents

john wayne gacy 4 hours ago

Inside Peacock's First True Crime Docuseries, ‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise'

Segal was nominated for an Oscar his supporting role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in 1966. He also won two Golden Globes.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us