Gap Reports Spike in Khaki Sales After ‘Map Guy' Steve Kornacki Rocked Them

"Map guy" Steve Kornacki made headlines for his tenacity and extended on-air presence during the election last week, and even his seemingly inconsequential fashion choices apparently meant a lot to viewers.

Clad in sensible khakis, a button-down white shirt and tie, 41-year-old Kornacki won over the hearts of the American electorate as he broke down election results by state and county continuously for days on end.

After multiple media outlets reported Kornacki's khakis came from the Gap, the company saw a huge boost in sales.

On Wednesday, a Gap spokesperson confirmed to TODAY the retailer had seen a "dramatic increase in online traffic and within a day, we saw around 90% unit sale increase online."

Per some very serious investigative journalism, it appears Kornacki is wearing the "palomino brown" color, which is available in both slim and straight fit.

"I've got a bunch of them," Kornacki confirmed on-air Wednesday.

While the journalist's pants are having their moment in the spotlight, it seems like his tie wasn't quite as lucky.

"Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie," he tweeted in a post on Wednesday.

The hashtag #TrackingKornacki trended on Twitter as people marveled at a man whom Weekend TODAY co-anchor Peter Alexander called "part political junkie, part human calculator, part Energizer Bunny."

Alexander reported that between Election Day and Friday night, Kornacki got a total of five hours of sleep before he ultimately returned to his "charging station."

Kornacki said he slept at his desk in the moments he went off the air.

"I got home on Saturday and I slept for 15 and a half hours," he said on Wednesday with a laugh.

Kornacki caught the attention of people watching at home, with many of them calling him "map daddy" or a "chart throb" — even some celebrities were impressed.

"I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die," Chrissy Teigen posted, along with a photo of her literally holding her eyes open.

I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die pic.twitter.com/R8IEt8lbIj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

TODAY's own Craig Melvin added his praises.

"I’ve known @SteveKornacki for years now and I can honestly say I’ve never seen him eat or drink," he quipped. "There’s been some reporting he may be a robot."

"How is @SteveKornacki still lucid?" MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance asked.

"This is how I like my reporters to look," comedian Leslie Jones said in a Twitter video. "Disheveled and concerned. I love this dude."

As Kornacki told Jimmy Fallon, he's going back into "preservation for about 3 1/2 years" until the next election, so until then, we'll just think of him whenever we wear khakis to the office again.

