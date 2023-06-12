‘Everwood' star Treat Williams dead at 71 in motorcycle accident

The "Everwood" family is weathering another devastating death.

Treat Williams, who played Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on the WB series, died on June 12 following a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont, according to his family. He was 71.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said in a statement to Deadline. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

The family added, "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their kids Gille and Ellie.

Per Williams' agent Barry McPherson, the star was making a turn when "a car cut him off."

"I'm just devastated," he told People in the wake of the fatal accident. "He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Describing Williams as an "actor's actor," McPherson continued, "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Indeed, Williams' acting career spanned across decades. He made his silver screen debut in 1975's "Deadly Hero" before starring in "Hair," "The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper," "Once Upon a Time in America and Flashpoint." He also held credits on features such as "The Devil's Own," "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous," "What Happens in Vegas," "127 Hours" and "Second Act."

On TV, Williams was best known for his role on "Everwood," starring as the lead for four seasons from 2002 to 2006. In recent years, the actor made recurring appearances on hits like "Chicago Fire," "Chesapeake Shores" and "Blue Bloods."

"He was really proud of his performance this year," McPherson said. "He's had a balanced career."

Williams' death comes two weeks after the passing of his "Everwood" co-star John Beasley. The actor died on May 30 at the age of 79.

Beasley, who starred as Irv Harper throughout the show's run, was in the process of undergoing tests on his liver before his health abruptly declined, his son Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.