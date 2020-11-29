Star Wars

David Prowse, Towering Actor Who Played Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars,' Dies Aged 85

"A loving husband, father and grandfather. May the force be with him, always!" his agent said Sunday

Dave Prowse aka Darth Vader attends the Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards at Indigo2 at O2 Arena on June 16, 2014 in London, England.
Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images

David Prowse, the towering actor who terrified generations of movie-watchers as playing Darth Vader in the three original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died aged 85.

He died after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington confirmed to NBC News Sunday morning.

"A constant source of inspiration, encouragement and kindness. A truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world!" Bowington said in a statement.

"A loving husband, father and grandfather. May the force be with him, always!"

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

