David Prowse, Towering Actor Who Played Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars,' Dies Aged 85

David Prowse, the towering actor who terrified generations of movie-watchers as playing Darth Vader in the three original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died aged 85.

He died after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington confirmed to NBC News Sunday morning.

"A constant source of inspiration, encouragement and kindness. A truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world!" Bowington said in a statement.

"A loving husband, father and grandfather. May the force be with him, always!"

