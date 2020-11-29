David Prowse, Towering Actor Who Played Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars,' Dies Aged 85

David Prowse, the towering actor who terrified generations of movie-watchers as playing Darth Vader in the three original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died aged 85.
He died after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington confirmed to NBC News Sunday morning.
"A constant source of inspiration, encouragement and kindness. A truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world!" Bowington said in a statement.
"A loving husband, father and grandfather. May the force be with him, always!"