Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Welcome 2nd Child: ‘She's Here!'

On Thursday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Amy Earnhardt.

"Me and Amy have been waiting on the birth of our second child and that happened Monday," he shared on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, in an episode titled, "She's Here!"

"We got a new addition," the 46-year-old NASCAR star beamed. "Happens all the time... all over the country, all over the world. Feels a little weird to get congratulated but it feels pretty awesome. Amy had a pretty good pregnancy. She said it felt like a long one only because of the COVID and all that."

"But we're not gonna complain because we got a healthy baby girl."

Earnhardt said his newborn daughter's name is Nicole Lorraine. She takes the middle name from Amy (Nicole) and the middle name from Earnhardt’s mother, Brenda (Lorraine).

"It's funny how you choose the name," he said. "All those things are so fun, but the name part to me is the most jovial part of the whole process."

The couple are already proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Isla Rose. Earnhardt also shared on his podcast Isla’s reaction to meeting her little sister.

"We were just worried that she was going to have this sort of rejection at first because when we tried to talk to Isla about the baby when she was inside Amy's belly, Isla would ignore it and turn her back and play with her toys and really didn't want to have a conversation about it," he shared.

Her reaction when they met for the first time? Dad said she knelt down beside her bassinet and squealed, "Awww, she's so cute! Can I rock her?"

"It was a great moment, and Amy broke down," he described. "Amy walked aways saying to herself, 'I am so mad at myself for doubting my daughter, Isla, and her reaction to this. I should have given her more credit.'"

Earnhardt hasn't shared any photos yet, but said on his podcast that baby Nicole Lorraine looks a lot like dad. “With Nicole… I look at her and I see so much of myself,” he shared. “It’s like looking at a mirror when I look at her. It's crazy. Now that may change in 24 hours but I mean as soon as I saw her I thought, 'Oh my God, she is a baby me. It's like looking at my baby self.'"

He later added, “It’s been an awesome week of bliss and ignorance and living in our own little world."

