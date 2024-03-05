The shirt worn by Colin Firth as water-soaked Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice' is up for auction

What's arguably the most famous wet shirt in television history is up for sale. Water not included.

The white linen garment worn by Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 TV adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is going under the hammer on Tuesday at an auction of film and television costumes.

Firth’s costume — including boots, moleskin breeches and velvet waistcoat — is expected to fetch between 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds ($9,000 and $12,700) during a sale at Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The scene in which Firth’s brooding heartthrob emerges from a pond, startling soon-to-be true love Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), was once voted the U.K.’s most memorable television moment.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It was later re-imagined in “Bridgerton” in a scene featuring British actor Jonathan Bailey. Firth referenced his own performance with further romantic soakings in “Love, Actually” and “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.”

Other items up for sale include a 1950s’ Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in the 1996 movie “Evita,” which has an estimated price of between 40,000 pounds and 60,000 pounds ($50,000 and $76,000), and Johnny Depp’s costume for Ichabod Crane in “Sleepy Hollow,” which could fetch between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds ($25,000 and $38,000).

Clothes worn by Depp as the Earl of Rochester in “The Libertine” and as writer J.M. Barrie in “Finding Neverland” are also among some 60 items going under the hammer.

Proceeds from the auction will go the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. The items have been donated by his costume house, Cosprop.

“My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theater, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path,” Bright said. “It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”