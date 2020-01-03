Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More

Pack your flower crowns and SPF. The Coachella lineup is here.
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were announced as this year's headliners for The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place across two weekends in April and draws plenty of celebrity attendees to the Southern California desert for three nights of nonstop music, fashion and frivolity. Passes go on sale Monday, Jan. 6, and with an estimated 99,000 people expected to make the trek, you'll want to plan accordingly.
As for a day-by-day breakdown of the performers, we've got you covered. Check out a few highlights and the full lineup reveal below:
Friday, April 10 & April 17:
Rage Against the Machine
Calvin Harris
Megan Thee Stallion
City Girls
Big Sean
Charli XCX
Princess Nokia
Saturday, April 11 & April 18:
Travis Scott
21 Savage
DaBaby
Anitta
Carly Rae Jepsen
Orville Peck
Sunday, April 13 & April 19:
Frank Ocean
Lana Del Rey
Lil Uzi Vert
Daniel Caesar
FKA twigs
Lil Nas X
YUNGBLUD
