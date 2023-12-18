Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes becomes latest athlete to sign with Prime beverage brand

Patrick Mahomes is in his prime both on and off the field.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback became the latest star athlete or team to ink a deal with Prime, beverage company of social media personalities and boxers Logan Paul and KSI.

The endorsement deal was announced on social media Monday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Mahomes will become the face of Prime's flagship product, Hydration. He will collaborate with the brand’s team across social media, special events, charitable activations and more, including via Mahomes’ charity called 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prime has already made a $100,000 donation to the charity, the report added.

“Prime is a disruptive brand that has taken over the beverage industry since it first launched. They are gamechangers, and that’s exactly what I strive to be on the field,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Our partnership is a winning play, merging innovation and excellence, setting a new standard both on and off the field.”

Along with Mahomes, Prime's partnership portfolio includes star athletes like Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Israel Adesanya of MMA, as well as teams like Arsenal of the English Premier League and the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB, among others.

“At Prime, we believe in teaming up with greatness, and Patrick Mahomes isn’t just one of the best quarterbacks of all time; he’s rewriting the record book and bringing a whole new level of excitement to the game,” said Paul and KSI in a statement. “Aligning with someone who’s pushing boundaries and breaking records is what Prime is all about, so this is a dream come true for us..."

Mahomes' agent Leigh Steinberg previously called the star the "most marketable" player in the NFL in an interview with NBC.