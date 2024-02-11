Super Bowl

Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only A-lister in Las Vegas for the big game

By Mike Gavin

Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Paul Rudd
Getty Images

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" already knew that the 14-time Grammy winner would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of the many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Usher

Jay-Z

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber look on in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Elon Musk

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

Paul Rudd

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire

Luke Combs

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Kelce

Draymond Green

Post Malone

Lindsey Vonn

Eric Stonestreet

Roger Goodell

Adele spoke about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, sharing why she was pulling for the Chiefs to win.

