Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.
And it's not just that celebrity.
Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" already knew that the 14-time Grammy winner would be there.
But for this game, she is only one of the many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.
Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice
Usher
Jay-Z
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Elon Musk
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Shaquille O'Neal
LeBron James
Paul Rudd
Jared Leto
Reba McEntire
Luke Combs
Khloe Kardashian
Jason Kelce
Draymond Green
Post Malone
Lindsey Vonn
Eric Stonestreet
Roger Goodell
Adele spoke about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, sharing why she was pulling for the Chiefs to win.