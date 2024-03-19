Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom reunite to launch ‘Keeping Up With Sports' podcast

Originally appeared on E! Online

Former Kardashian spouses Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a sports-themed podcast, along with sports podcast veteran Zach Hirsch.

The upcoming show, which will debut in the coming weeks, will include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition, according to a Monday press release.

"I know the dialogues we have on 'Keeping up with Sports' will emphasize athletes' unique stories," Jenner, who won a gold medal for the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympic games, said in a statement, "and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

Produced by Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the series' first episode will bring on boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, with other guests set to star, including CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and more.

One thing Odom and Jenner haven't made clear is whether their shared history will be part of their new venture. Odom and Jenner's friendship blossomed when they were both married to Kardashian women. Jenner shared daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner. The two were married for 22 years before they divorced in 2015.

During their marriage, Jenner helped welcome Odom into the Kardashian family when the NBA alum and Khloé Kardashian tied the knot in 2009. In fact, Jenner even walked her stepdaughter down the aisle for the ceremony.

Kardashian and Odom were together for nearly four years, and starred on E!'s "Khloé & Lamar," before separating in 2013 and finalizing their divorce more than three years later.

More than a decade after his split from Kardashian, Odom has admitted that he regrets the events that led to the estrangement. He recently commented on the Good American founder's Instagram birthday shoutout to brother Rob Kardashian.

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer," the former basketball player admitted during a 2021 episode of "Radio Andy." "I miss their family tremendously."

As for Jenner, she appears to accept her relationships with the family at face value.

"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others," Jenner explained in an October "This Morning" interview. "And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."