Brian Austin Green Talks Breakup With Megan Fox in Revealing Podcast

Brian Austin Green is speaking out about the end of his 10-year marriage to Megan Fox.

On the latest episode of his podcast "...With Brian Austin Green," the star confirms that he and Fox are "trying to sort of be apart." He explains that he and the "Transformers" actress began to go their separate ways at the end of 2019, but fans are only now learning of their split since they made a "decision early on to not comment" on their relationship.

"I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it," he said. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore."

Green adds that Fox shares this sentiment, along with her rumored beau Machine Gun Kelly, who Green calls by his real name, Colson Baker.

He then goes on to describe the "beginning" of the end of their relationship, because he wants people to "understand" their decision to split.

Green said that in the fall of last year Fox left him and their kids to shoot a movie for five weeks, during which he dreamt they split.

"About three weeks into her being gone and shooting, I had a dream, which most people dream, but I don't ever remember my dreams... but, I had this dream that she came back from work, and that we were distant, that things were off, that things were weird."

The next day he texted her about his dream and she was "shocked" by his experience, but he was assured everything was "fine."

However, he says that once she returned they started to behave "almost exactly" as they did in his dream. "But, I gave her a few weeks, I figured you know, she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And, so, I did."

When Green confronted her about their perceived distance over text, he says she told him they'd talk about it later, which he felt wasn't a "very good" sign.

His intuition would prove to be correct as she would later tell him that she was happier being alone.

"She said, 'You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.' And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's, she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt."

After having that difficult conversation, they decided to "take some space" to figure out what their future would hold, Green said.

But as the weeks went by "reality started sinking in" and they realized they would rather end things sooner than later to prevent a potentially "volatile situation," as they've seen with other couples.

"There's no reason for it to be [that way] with us. Neither one of us did anything to each other, she's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her," Green said. "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."

Despite being on the same page about their relationship, Green said this has been a "big change" for them both.

For his part, Green speculates that his hope of them being together "for life" made him "complacent" with their marriage.

At the end of the day, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star says he's speaking out about this because he doesn't want Fox or Baker to be "vilified" in this situation.

"I don't want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don't want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It's not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody," he said. "I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working and then paths just kind of separate sometimes."

But Green also acknowledged that after 15 years with Fox, "feelings" may "rear their ugly head" and their split could get messy. However, he said he doesn't want to lose Fox as his friend.

He also said that a post he shared on Sunday "wasn't meant to be cryptic," he just wanted to "be heard" in the situation.

And though Fox does not wish to speak about their split in a public capacity, Green said she has told him that Baker is just a good friend, "which she needed" as she processed their split.

"I don't want her to be looked at in a negative way or him to be looked at it a negative way for doing that. That's what good people do. Good people step up and help people that need help, and that's what he is doing."

This is the third time that the parents-of-three have announced their split, the first being in 2009.

