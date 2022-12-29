Billboard has released its 2022 Year-End Chart, and this year's is a history-making one with Bad Bunny topping it.
2022 was Bad Bunny's year as he made No. 1 on Billboard's Top Artists chart and his hit summer album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," made No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Year-End Chart.
It marked the first all-Spanish album to top the chart as the best-performing album of the year and the first Latin artist who primarily records in Spanish to become the year's top artist.
Artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake also topped the Billboard Year-End Charts for five consecutive years since 2018.
Here's a look at Billboard's Year-End Charts:
Top 10 Artists
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Harry Styles
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Adele
- The Weeknd
- Lil Baby
Top 10 Duo/Group
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- BTS
- The Beatles
- Fleetwood Mac
- Queen
- OneRepublic
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Guns N'Roses
- Metallica
Top Female Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Doja Cat
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Lizzo
- Latto
- Summer Walker
Top Male Artists
- Bad Bunny
- Harry Styles
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
- Lil Baby
- Future
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
Top New Artists
- Latto
- Zach Bryan
- Steve Lacy
- Bailey Zimmerman
- GAYLE
Top Labels
- Republic
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Atlantic Group
- Columbia
- RCA
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Rimas
- Legacy
- Epic
- Def Jam