Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Break Up After More Than a Year Together

Well, this isn't the "Pitch Perfect" ending fans were hoping for: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have split, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The "Twilight" alum and the "Barry" actor's breakup comes just five months after E! News confirmed their romance. "It's been going on for quite a while," a source told E! in January, "but Anna's kept it really on the DL." At the time, People reported that the stars had been together for over a year.

They were so on the DL, in fact, that not much is known about their relationship--Hader, 44, even declined to comment on his romance with Kendrick, 36, during a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As for the reason why they kept it under the radar? The "Saturday Night Live" alum explained it's for the sake of his family, which includes his three daughters: Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7.

"They just want me to be their dad," Hader, who shares his kids with ex Maggie Carey, told THR. "They just want me to sit and watch 'Encanto' over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Hader, who tied the knot the knot with director in 2006, filed for divorce in December 2017. According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Hader cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Following his split from Carey, Hader went on to date actress Rachel Bilson. The former "To Do List" co-stars confirmed their relationship at the 2020 Golden Globes, where they made their red carpet debut. By that summer, however, the stars had called it quits.

In a recent episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, Bilson alluded to her tough split with Hader, telling guest Mandy Moore that she "went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic."

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson, who shares daughter Briar Rose, 7, with ex Hayden Christensen, added. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done, harder than childbirth."

As far as the "Pitch Perfect" star goes, prior to dating Hader, Kendrick was most recently linked to cinematographer Ben Richardson (the two met while on set for the 2013 film, "Drinking Buddies"). Her relationship with Richardson came on the heels of her reported split from filmmaker Edgar Wright (which, per Glamour UK, was reported to have happened in 2013).