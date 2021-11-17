Travis Scott

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake on Behalf of Astroworld Victims

The lawsuit joins dozens of others against Scott and Astroworld organizers

Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images

A lawsuit seeking more than $750 million was filed Tuesday on behalf of at least 125 Astroworld victims, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who was killed at the show.

The crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Houston festival left 10 people dead and many more injured. Dozens of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. have since been filed.

The suit, filed by Buzbee Law Firm, also list the rapper Drake, who had joined Scott halfway through his Astroworld set, and Apple Music, which was streaming the festival, as defendants, among others.

“The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun,” the suit said. “Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

