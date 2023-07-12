2023 Emmy Award nominations: See the complete list

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Yvette Nicole Brown, star of the NBC comedy series "Community" hosted the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair and CEO Frank Scherma.

The awards are celebrating their 75th anniversary with a slightly updated statuette inspired by Halley's Comet. The base will feature a simple '75' inscription. It's one of the few changes to the iconic award since its debut in 1948.

The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

"Wednesday" received two big nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

See the full list of nominees from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards here:

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Steven Colbert"

"The Problem With Jon Stewart"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Ali Wong

Dominique Fishback

Jessica Chastain

Kathryn Hahn

Lizzy Caplan

Riley Keough

Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton

Kumail Nanjiani

Evan Peters

Daniel Radcliffe

Michael Shannon

Steven Yeun

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

"Beef"

"Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones and the Six"

"Fleishman is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges

Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin

Bob Odenkirk

Pedro Pascal

Jeremy Strong

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan

Melanie Lynskey

Elisabeth Moss

Bella Ramsey

Keri Russell

Sarah Snook

Outstanding Drama Series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Natasha Lyonne

Jenna Ortega

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader

Jason Segal

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Jeremy Alan White

Outstanding Comedy Series