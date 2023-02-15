Family of Tuskegee Airman Hunting Down His Long-Lost Awards

The family of a Tuskegee Airman from D.C. is searching for some of his precious belongings that vanished decades ago.

Looking back on her family’s legacy reminds Dolly Turner of just how much they achieved.

“They instilled all the right values in us,” she said.

Her father, Leonard Turner, and his twin brother, Leon, were both Tuskegee Airmen, battling racism to become some of the first Black military pilots in the country and racking up awards for excellence along the way.

“He was very proud to be a Tuskegee Airman,” Turner said. “I’m not sure that any of us could have really endured what they did but still were able to accomplish so much and maintained a smile on their faces.”

But many of his awards and personal effects are missing, last seen about 30 years ago when they sold the family house in Northwest D.C.

“It really has been very heartbreaking to not to have access to those items,” Turner said. “We have a great, rich family history, and that’s why it’s so important for us to get these items back.”

She and her sister have been doing some digging and discovered the items somehow made their way to Lone Jack, Missouri, near Kansas City. They were put up for auction in 2020.

The auction house said they’ve passed a message to the buyer but can’t disclose who that person is.

“We would love to have those medals and those commendations that we can frame and share with our future generations,” Turner said.

She says she and her sister are willing to buy the items back and she’s determined to keep her dad’s legacy alive.

“It really provides us with ongoing inspiration and motivation every day of our lives,” she said.