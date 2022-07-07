Early Voting Begins in Maryland for 2022 Primary

Voters in Maryland can begin casting their ballots in the 2022 primary election.
Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting began Thursday and lasts through July 14. All registered Maryland voters — and those eligible to register — can cast their ballots early.
Along with local seats, candidates are vying for their party's nominations for big statewide offices, inducing governor and lieutenant governor, comptroller and attorney general.
You can find out more about voting in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia by using NBC's Plan Your Vote tool here.
