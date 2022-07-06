Strathmore Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series

If you are looking for a new place to hang out with family and friends, how about going to a free outdoor summer concert? The Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, kicks off its weekly Live from the Lawn series this week.

Local R&B group DuPont Brass will open the free series Wednesday at 6 p.m. Each Wednesday a new artist will perform on the lawn.

The event also features food trucks and ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s.

The summer's final concert is set for Aug. 24. You can see the full schedule here.