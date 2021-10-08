NBC4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Special

NBC4 is proud to be working together with Telemundo 44 to highlight the achievements of Hispanics and showcase the culture in the D.C. area.
Juliana Valencia shares stories that showcase the culture, food and music of the Hispanic community in our area.
The stories introduce you to members of our community including three Latinas who are inspiring others with their eye for design and a meteorologist who is working to improve how Spanish-speaking communities receive weather information.
You can watch the stories from the Hispanic Heritage Month special below.
Latina Interior Designers Share How Their Culture Makes Their Work Unique
News4 anchor Shawn Yancy shared the story of three Latina interior designers who are inspiring others with their eye for design.
Colada Shop Co-Founder Wants to Help Women, People of Color Start Own Businesses
News4’s Juliana Valencia sat down with Daniella Senior, a co-founder of the D.C. café Colada Shop, after she was invited to the White House to participate in a roundtable on business with Vice President Kamala Harris.
DC Singer From El Salvador Hopes His Music Inspires People to Make a Better World
Award-winning singer/songwriter Lilo González shares his stories and messages through song.
Dreamer Meteorologist Translates Potentially Life-Saving Weather Terms
Telemundo 44’s Joseph Martinez caught up with Joseph E. Trujillo Falcón, who is on a mission to translate important and potentially life-saving weather information for Spanish-speaking audiences.
Latina Builds Career in Male-Dominated Construction Industry
News4’s Megan McGrath went inside the construction world with a Latina woman who’s building a successful career in the male-dominated industry.
Family Inspired Ecuadoran Entrepreneur to Open Cosmetic Tattooing Bar
Lizzeth Gutierrez, owner of cosmetic tattooing bar ID Artsy in Virginia, told News4’s Juliana Valencia about how she was inspired to start her own cosmetic tattooing bar.
How a Mom and Son With Cuban, Peruvian Roots Found Success Serving Mexican Tacos
It wouldn’t be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month without talking about food. New4’s Tommy McFly spoke with a mom and son duo who love feeding hungry people across the D.C. area.
We're all proud to be a part of celebrating Hispanic heritage and #Working4You.