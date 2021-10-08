NBC4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Special

NBC4 is proud to be working together with Telemundo 44 to highlight the achievements of Hispanics and showcase the culture in the D.C. area.

Juliana Valencia shares stories that showcase the culture, food and music of the Hispanic community in our area.

The stories introduce you to members of our community including three Latinas who are inspiring others with their eye for design and a meteorologist who is working to improve how Spanish-speaking communities receive weather information.

You can watch the stories from the Hispanic Heritage Month special below.

Latina Interior Designers Share How Their Culture Makes Their Work Unique

News4 anchor Shawn Yancy captures the stories of three self-taught Latina interior designers and how their culture makes their work unique.

Colada Shop Co-Founder Wants to Help Women, People of Color Start Own Businesses

Daniella Senior, a co-founder of the popular D.C. café Colada Shop, is looking to help other women own businesses. “The system needs to be more friendly toward women, more friendly toward people of color,” she told News4’s Juliana Valencia.

DC Singer From El Salvador Hopes His Music Inspires People to Make a Better World

Award-winning singer/songwriter Lilo González is spreading powerful messages with his music. He sings about immigration, injustice and love. In this video, González tells us what inspires him to perform for the community.

Dreamer Meteorologist Translates Potentially Life-Saving Weather Terms

Phrases that meteorologists use frequently in English, such as “turn around, don’t drown” or “tornado warning,” don’t always translate clearly for all Spanish speakers. That’s why Joseph E. Trujillo Falcón is working to make sure important information is accessible to everyone. Telemundo 44’s Joseph Martínez reports.

Latina Builds Career in Male-Dominated Construction Industry

Milly Dulanto never expected to work in construction, but has built a career using her keen interest to learn and bilingual language skills. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

Family Inspired Ecuadoran Entrepreneur to Open Cosmetic Tattooing Bar

Lizzeth Gutierrez, owner of cosmetic tattooing bar ID Artsy in Virginia, says watching her mother and grandmother’s self-care routines inspired her journey into the beauty industry and led her to starting a business of her own. News4’s Juliana Valencia reports.

How a Mom and Son With Cuban, Peruvian Roots Found Success Serving Mexican Tacos

Rosa Susinski, owner of Plaza Latina, has built a career on food, and now her son runs the popular string of restaurants Taco Bamba. They told News4’s Tommy McFly what feeds their passion for food and cooking.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th - October 15th. Professor Mireya Loza of Georgetown University tells us the history behind the observation and how it can be celebrated.