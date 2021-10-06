THE POWER OF THE HISPANIC/LATINO COMMUNITY

M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust together with NBC4 and Telemundo 44 invite you to a discussion on how the purchasing power of the Hispanic/Latino community is transforming American culture and impacting both the U.S. economy and consumer brands.

We’ll also discuss how businesses develop trust and build brand loyalty in the growing Hispanic/Latino market.

Keynote Speaker: Ron Rivera - Head Coach, Washington Football Team

Moderator: Lilian Mass - Telemundo 44 Community Reporter

Panelists:

Susana Marino - Founder & President, Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Martin Mayorga - Founder & CEO, Mayorga Organics

Dr. J. Gerald Suarez - Professor of the Practice, University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business