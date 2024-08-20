NBC4, Telemundo 44 and Comcast NBCUniversal grant $227,000 in unrestricted funds to 8 local nonprofits

NBC4, Telemundo 44 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,000 has been awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 have now provided more than $1.5 million to 59 nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to DC, Maryland, and Virginia communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the DC area are:

Arts of the Aging - $25,000 (MD)

Arts for the Aging engages older adults and caregivers with diverse abilities and backgrounds in health improvement and life enhancement through regular participation in multidisciplinary arts.

Children in Need, Inc. - $50,000 (MD)

Children In Need provides free essential clothing, hygiene items, shoes, coats, school supplies, books and more to economically disadvantaged children in Washington County.

Family & Youth Initiative - $12,000 (MD)

Family & Youth Initiative creates a supportive community and lasting relationships for teens and young adults who are in or have "aged out" of foster care. The teens are welcomed into a caring community to help them establish healthy relationships with positive adults.

Latinas Leading Tomorrow - $25,000 (VA)

Latinas Leading Tomorrow uplifts and supports young Latinas in the DC metro area on their journey to academic and professional success. LLT provides comprehensive support and mentorship to students.

Reach, Incorporated - $25,000 (DC)

Reach, Incorporated develops grade-level readers and capable leaders in DC wards 4-8. Reach serves students through their After School Tutoring Program, Summer Leadership Academy, and Teen Publishing Project.

So Kids SOAR- $40,200 (DC)

So Kids SOAR provides life-changing programs that empower youth with physical and developmental disabilities to Strive, Own, Achieve and Realize their potential. They enable participants to SOAR through adaptive programming that includes athletic, recreational, and skill-building activities.

STEM For Her - $25,000 (VA)

STEM for Her promotes education to empower, create awareness, excitement, and opportunities for girls and young women to launch successful STEM-related careers, with a strong focus on reaching underrepresented communities.

Zenith Community Arts Foundation - $25,000 (DC)

Zenith Community Arts Foundation teaches woodworking to disadvantaged high school teens in DC, equipping them with in-demand job skills for construction and design industries to support the DC area creative economy.

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego, and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.