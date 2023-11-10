Free health clinic in Prince George's County aims to challenge disparities

Several free medical services and tests will be available in Prince George’s County, Maryland, this weekend, as a local women’s organization aims to reduce health disparities in the Black community and other communities of color.

Multiple chapters of the service nonprofit The Links, Incorporated will host a medical clinic on Saturday and Sunday at Prince George’s Community College, in collaboration with Remote Area Medical (RAM).

The Links teamed up with Capital Area Food Bank to address health disparities within Prince George's County, using the tagline “Creating a healthy Prince George’s.” They will pass out bags filled with produce.

“We want to shed a light on the opioid and mental health crisis, so there’s information and a path forward for that for this weekend,” said Rosalind Daniel Walker, president of the Links' Mount Rose chapter.

The weekend-long health clinic is free and no identification is needed. RAM will offer dental, vision and medical services. According to Brad Sands of RAM, the services including cleanings, extractions, fillers, making glasses, providing prescriptions, women’s health services, mental health services and STI testing.

Dr. Lisa Loury Lomas, the eastern area director of The Links said the clinic was a labor of love that took over a year to arrange.

“To come together and collaborate really reflects the first of our two tenants: friendship and service,” Lomas said.

One of her focuses is Black family health, and the event reflects that.

“If the Black family is healthy, then the community is healthy,” Lomas said.

Here’s what to know if you're planning to attend the clinic

The clinic will take place at the Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland

The patient parking lot will open at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and will remain open throughout the clinic

Clinic doors open each day at 6 a.m.

Services offered: dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extracts, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made onsite, women’s and men’s health exams, general medical exams, and medical physicals

Sands said RAM doesn’t deploy services to anywhere where they’re not invited; groups like The Links reach out to them and start the process of bringing the clinic to the community.

“No clinic is too small. There’s no clinic that’s too big. We only go if we’re invited, but we will always go,” Sands said.

Go here for more information.