Hyundai #HandsOnHope Contest at the Washington Auto Show Aims to Fight Pediatric Cancer

Contestants compete to win $100,000 for their medical centers and a new Hyundai Venue for themselves.



Washington Area Hyundai Dealers have a long standing effort to put an end to Pediatric Cancer. Through the #HandsOnHope contest at the Washington Auto Show, Hyundai hopes to generate awareness and provide grants to further pediatric cancer research.



Six employees from Georgetown Lombardi Hospital and Children's National Hospital will be required to stay in contact with the Hyundai Venue at all times during a 50-hour long competition. The competition begins on January 30th and ends on February 1st.



The first place winner receives a $60,000 pediatric cancer research grant for their medical center, as well as a new 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL for themselves.



The hospital team having the second to last person with their hand on the Venue wins the second-place grant of $40,000 for their designated hospital.



With this$100,000 donation, Hyundai hopes to be one step closer to ending Pediatric Cancer.



You can follow this exciting contest on social media by searching #HandsOnHope.