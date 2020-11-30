Save the Date! The NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo is Going Virtual on March 5-6, 2021

The 28th Annual NBC4 / T44 Health & Fitness Expo is going “Virtual” on March 5 & 6, 2021. The Emmy Award-winning DC Health & Fitness Expo, hosted and promoted by NBC4, Telemundo 44, and new for 2021, NBC Sports Washington, has been recognized as the best- promoted, best-attended consumer wellness expo in the nation for nearly three decades. Now more than ever, health, wellness and keeping current with the latest medical breakthroughs is top-of -mind for viewers. Attendees of the “virtual expo” will have access to leading healthcare providers, the latest wellness information and fitness trends, have the ability to schedule appointments, purchase products and services, attend sessions, participate in contests and meet their favorite on-air NBC4, Telemundo 44 and NBC Sports Washington personalities in a digital versus physical environment. The 28th Annual Virtual Health & Fitness Expo content will be accessible through April 6th 2021.



We are excited to bring you great content, a safe environment, and an opportunity to learn more about health, wellness and fitness. Be on the lookout for access and registration information - coming soon!



If you're interested in more information on becoming a partner or attending the Expo, please email NBC4Expo@nbcuni.com.