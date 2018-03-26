Grab Your Bike for the DC Bike Ride on May 19

The DC Bike Ride is 20-miles of car-free bike riding past DC monuments and memorials.  This is a leisurely event that raises money to support WABA.  A family-friendly affair, registration is now open for the Saturday, May 19 ride.

The first DC Bike Ride took place in 2016 in partnership with WABA (Washington Area Bicyclist Association), the non-profit beneficiary of this event. Working together, the goal is to raise awareness about biker safety, more specifically making streets safer for bicyclists. A big attraction of this 20-mile bike ride is that the route is made completely car-free by closing roads to enable a safe, leisurely experience through our nation's capital.

Event Info:

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018
Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: West Potomac Park

The ride culminates with a Finish Festival right in front of the U.S. Capital Building.  It begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m.

WABA works to create a safer biking environment in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.  Through advocacy, education, and outreach, the non-profit promotes bicycling as a great transportation alternative, encourages the community to support better bicycling conditions, and works with bicyclists and motorists to reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries.  Working to establish a Vision Zero program in the DC Metro area, WABA is creating a culture of community engagement and empowerment.  The DC Bike Ride aids in supporting WABA but also demonstrating how great bike riding can be.

